Love the dragon fruit? Now try this skincare pack

While at home, many people are consciously looking for ways to reconnect with themselves. While earlier they were busy with the daily humdrum of commute and work, now, with slightly more time to figure things out, they are looking at other kinds of activities involving well-being — mental and physical. Caring for the skin and figuring out ways with which to give it a healthy boost has become a part of everyday life. With summers here, and skincare having become a must, here is an interesting DIY face pack for you to try at home, if you are bored with the same old routine.

This one involves the dragon fruit. Remember that this exotic fruit is believed to be great for the health, too. It is also known as ‘pitahaya’ or strawberry pear. This tropical fruit is liked for its bright skin and a pulp that is dotted with black seeds. Sometimes, it is also referred to as cactus fruit, dragon pearl fruit and pitaya. It is said that the fruit belongs to the cactus family, given that it has a spiky exterior. Native to southeast Asia, it grows in parts of the Caribbean and Hawaii today.

It is also said that the dragon fruit keeps the skin healthy and youthful. As such, here is a face pack involving the fruit that is believed to keep the skin youthful and wrinkle-free.

To make this pack, you will need some yogurt and of course, the fruit — one tablespoon and half cut fruit, respectively. Begin by clearing the pulp out and making a smooth paste out of it. To this paste, you must then add the yogurt. Mix the two properly so that it becomes a consistent paste. Now apply it on the face, and do not forget to cover the neck region. Leave it on for 20 minutes and allow it to dry before you wash it off with water. Wearing this pack at least once every week, will show visible difference in a month’s time.

Alternatively, you can also make a face pack with a vitamin E capsule and the fruit. It is said that since the fruit is anti-microbial, it blocks the formation of excessive sebum on the skin. So, there is no sudden breakout of pimples. To make this pack, add the capsule to the pulp of the fruit and apply on the face. Let it stay for half an hour and then wash off. Do this every day to reduce aging spots and improve the texture and tightness of the skin.

