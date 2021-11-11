Kirti Kulhari shares part 1 of her hair colour journey; check out the new look here

Changes are necessary. They help break monotony and also gives one a chance to experiment with things they wish to. And of course, changes can be extremely fun!

Looks like actor Kirti Kulhari also decided to have some fun with her locks as she recently revealed her new bleached hair look!

Taking to Instagram, the Four More Shots Please! actor actor said, “Here I am…this is me…there’s no one else on earth I rather be… Part 1 of my hair colour journey. Bleached my whole hair yesterday to change the hair colour from a stark black (which I absolutely love) to other colours (which will be decided once I am back from my trip on November 20),” she said.

While she is yet to decide on the new hair colour, she definitely set massive hair goals with her new avatar.

The bleached look drew mixed responses with fellow actor Sayani Gupta saying, “Yusss, was waiting for this,”, while social media users being unsure about the whole experiment. Some even said that the look “didn’t suit” her.

She further revealed how she plans to “lighten the hair further” to a 9 or 10 and then create absolute magic with it. “I am going to love my hair so much and take care of it. Me and Avani @happyinthehead decided to let this bleached look be and enjoy this part of the journey too,” she said while mentioning about another solo trip plan soon.

