Should you confess love this Sunday? Here’s what your zodiac says

Love is a tricky feeling. When it comes to confessing love, it can be a roller-coaster ride because you may not know how to do it, where to start or what kind of response you will receive. Thanks to astrology, if you want to sweep someone off their feet today, Jeevika Sharma, an astrologer and tarot card reader is here to predict your stars, and give you tips based on your zodiac sign.

Capricorn

This Sunday will play cupid if you are planning to confess your love. You will find success, you might see the involvement of a third person. But, they will only help you.

Aquarius

If you are planning to confess your love this Sunday, choose another day. You might get a response you don’t want.

Pisces

Favourable results are in store but you need to keep a level head and be a little patient. Impatience can turn the tides against you.

Aries

This Sunday, the fate of your love will be in your hands. If you are the action then you could see the results you want. You need to show a little courage and take a step ahead.

Taurus

Dear Taurians, this Sunday is not for you. If you were planning to confess your love then you should wait for some other day. If you try to confess your love you might just end up getting disappointed.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, before you do anything in the matters of love, you need to be sure of your feelings and what you need. A poor decision could cost you a lot.

Cancer

For the Cancerian, it is advised to take the action if you see an opportunity show itself. You might be stubborn and miss the opportunity just like many times in the past.

Leo

For Leos, if you have any plans to confess your love this Sunday, your fate will play its magic and, everything will fall as per your plan.

Virgo

It is advisable that if you are sure that you want to confess your love, then you should move ahead without worrying. You need to leave everything in the hands of your fate.

Libra

If you have decided to confess your love this Sunday, by the time the day ends, your decision will leave you filled with pride.

Scorpio

If you are planning to confess your love this Sunday you could see favourable results but, you would be seeing this as an investment for any sort of future monetary gain.

Sagittarius

If you decide to confess your love this Sunday you would be met with disappointments. If it’s a friend you are planning to propose, you could end up losing that friendship.

