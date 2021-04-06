Louis Vuitton’s latest: An airplane-shaped bag that is worth lakhs

Would you be interested in buying this bag before your next travel? (Photo: Twitter/@saint)

Louis Vuitton bags are a luxury, but even more so when they are modelled after an actual airplane, especially since you cannot really travel right now, not the way you used to until two years ago, at least.

The luxury fashion brand came up with the new kind of bag, which was presented during its Fall-Winter 2021 collection by American designer Virgil Abloh, at the beginning of this year.

According to Dlmag.com, while the collection comprised a range of clothing that symbolised masculine archetypes, it also featured carrier bags, and the most prominent among them has been the airplane-shaped bag which, the outlet quotes, has a price of $39,000 (INR 28,61,235).

Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 Airplane Bag by Virgil Abloh 💰$39,000 pic.twitter.com/GEUmoylYqD — SAINT (@saint) April 2, 2021

Per the report, the Keepall bag is adorned with Louis Vuitton’s traditional monogram logo.

A Vogue article dated January 2021 states: “There’s lot to unpack, from the Louis Vuitton baggage—some of it in the shape of carrier bags, potato sacks, an LV ‘Keepall’ in the form of a plane—to the symbolic reconfigurations of masculine archetypes, to the challenging of ownership of sources that Abloh built into the clothes. “There are a lot of stories mixing cultures,” he said.”

And while it does look unique and even interesting, the exorbitantly-priced bag has garnered some mixed reactions from netizens. While some are amused by it, others are expressing their disappointment over the price, stating that they can buy a bag for a much less price.

Where’s my chapstick?

Have you checked the cockpit? — Erick (@erickplaystatio) April 2, 2021

I’ll glue some handles on a Cobra Rattler and I’ll sell it for half as much. pic.twitter.com/77whbx5oDt — SirElghinn (@SirElghinn) April 2, 2021

Stop playing with me. Ima pop out with this and say it’s high fashion 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDiOOO5reO — 🥷🏾MDLG (@playmakrBIGLEAK) April 3, 2021

April Fool’s was yesterday homie — Real Talkin (@makeitnaschy) April 2, 2021

What do you think about this bag? Would you like to add it to your collection for when you travel next, and would shop for goodies from a foreign country?

