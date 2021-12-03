‘Extraordinary gassy exhale’: Australian breaks loudest burp record in over a decade

Accomplishing an amusing feat, Neville Sharp from Australia has managed to achieve the loudest burp (male) record, breaking the previous best, which was more than a decade old.

As per the Guinness Book of World Records, Neville’s burp was registered 112.4 decibels (db) in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, on July 29, 2021. It described it as “louder than an average electric drill or a trombone”.

The previous record was set 12 years ago by United Kingdom’s Paul Hunn whose burp was registered at 109.9 db.

“My reason for attempting to break this record was to be a world record holder. The secondary reason was because the world record has been held by an Englishman for over 10 years,” Neville said in jest.

Interestingly, Neville picked up the belching skill from his sister at the age of six and ever since has been “honing the art of eructing on command”, mentioned the record site.

The record also came together due to the efforts of his wife KP, who coached Neville for over 10 years to “show off his talent”, reported the site.

One of the biggest challenges while attempting the record was to correctly measure the sound which was only possible with the necessary equipment. Therefore, Neville attempted the record at a studio that was “acoustically dampened to ensure an accurate decibel reading”.

Meanwhile, the record for the loudest burp (female) is held by Elisa Cagnoni which was recorded at 107.0 db at the 13th annual Hard Rock Beer festival ‘Ruttosound’ competition in Reggiolo, Italy, on June 16, 2009.

