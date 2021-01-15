Want healthier skin? Add this oil to your routine

Besides using the lotus oil naturally on the face like any other essential oil, you can also make a face pack out of it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody’s skincare routine is different — it is mostly formulated keeping a few factors in mind, including the type of skin (dry, oily, combination) and any existing condition on it. But there are a few natural ingredients that work wonderfully on all kinds of skin. Among them is the lotus oil, which deserves your attention.

Skincare benefits:

* It is said that the lotus flower is a storehouse of many kinds of nutrients like vitamins B and C, and minerals like copper and iron — all of which can help the skin to heal externally.

* The winter time is when the skin starts to lose its natural goodness, owing to drop in humidity. The oil of lotus flower can remove the dead skin cells and make your face look lively again.

* The decrease in humidity can dehydrate the skin as well. It is important to keep the skin hydrated at all times. The lotus flower oil can condition the skin and restore the moisture.

* Besides this, the oil also helps with the slowing down of the aging process of the face, as well as removal of wrinkles and black spots around the face and neck region — if used regularly.

Application:

Besides using is naturally on the face like any other essential oil, you can also make a face pack out of it. Just add a little bit of milk and honey to the oil and apply generously on the face. Do it twice a week for healthier, acne-free skin.

Would you like to try?

