Losing hair in monsoon? Try this easy homemade shampoo for growth

With monsoons here, the hair and the skin are going to react in strange ways for some people. It could be because of the humidity. As such, it becomes all the more important to go an extra mile to take care of yourself. In order to do away with seasonal woes vis-a-vis your hair, here is an easy DIY shampoo. More than anything else, it promises to take care of your hairfall and other such hair problems, leaving you with a healthier texture and good volume. Find out how you can make it.

Things you need

* 2 tbsp – Baking soda

* A few drops of tea tree oil

* 2 tbsp – Apple cider vinegar

* 6 tbsp – Water

Method

* Mix all the ingredients together so that it becomes a consistent paste.

* Dampen your hair a little.

* Then apply the aforementioned paste directly on the scalp. While you are at it, massage gently.

* Leave it on for five minutes and then wash thoroughly with regular water.

How it helps

* The baking soda in the shampoo works especially well for those who have oily hair. It can clean the scalp and open the pores.

* Depending upon the quality of hair and the amount of hairfall, you can use this shampoo once every week.

* It can help correct the acid-alkaline balance in the scalp.

