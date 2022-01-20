Lord Jagannath’s image on KitKat wrapper faces backlash on social media; Nestle India withdraws the design

Nestle India was on the receiving end of social media’s wrath over a wrapper design of its famous product, KitKat. The controversial wrapper features images of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra, which hurt the religious sentiments of many.

According to netizens, the images of these highly-revered deities will eventually be found on roads, drains and dustbins as people will throw the wrappers after eating the chocolates. Thus, they requested the FMCG brand to remove the pictures used.

“Please remove the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra photos in your @kitkat chocolate cover. When people finish the chocolate they will throw the cover on road, drain, dustbin, etc . So please remove the photos,” a user wrote, expressing his concern over the wrapper’s design.

It is a honor to see our Odisha culture & lord jagannath, balabhadra & subhadra on ##KitKat but plz think once, whn some1 will eat 🍫 & will throw the wrapper into dustbins, drains, gutters & many will walk on it 😭. Jagannath family will be happy with it.

Slamming the company for making a mockery of religious sentiments, another user tweeted, “All the multi national companies in India, who have got right to make it “Mazak” of Hindu’s Religious Sentiment. Try it on some other religion and see, it would happen!! Like!! what happened…Ridiculous Mindset (sic.”

All the multi national companies in india, who have got right to make it “Mazak” of Hindu’s Religious Sentiment. Try it on some other religion and see, it would happen!! Like!! what happened…

Ridiculous Mindset😡#nestle #kitkat #nestleindia

A user wrote: “@KITKAT remove this asap otherwise we’ll raise a Twitter campaign with case for hurting religious sentiments. #Boycottkitkat”

After receiving backlash over its wrapper design, Nestle India said, “Kitkat travel break packs are meant to celebrate beautiful local destinations, and last year we wanted to celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing ‘Pattachitra’, an art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid imagery.”

Hi, Kitkat travel break packs are meant to celebrate beautiful local destinations & last year we wanted to celebrate the culture of Odisha with designs on packs representing 'Pattachitra', an art form uniquely identifiable by its vivid imagery.

“We wanted to encourage people to know about the art and its artisans. We do understand the sensitivity of the matter and regret if we have inadvertently hurt people’s sentiments,” the company added.

We wanted to encourage people to know about the art & its artisans. We do understand the sensitivity of the matter and regret if we have inadvertently hurt people's sentiments.

Further, it informed that they had withdrawn these packs from the market. “As pre-emptive action, we had undertaken withdrawal of these packs from the market last year. We thank you for your understanding and support.”

As pre-emptive action, we had undertaken withdrawal of these packs from the market last year. We thank you for your understanding and support.

