Celebrity makeup artist shares go-to glam look ideas for Diwali

The festive season, especially Diwali, is a good excuse to doll up and put forth your fashionable side. From elegant ethnic ensembles to glam makeup – it’s time for you to let go of your PJs and take some extra time getting ready today. If you are out of makeup ideas for today, look no further as celebrity makeup artist Ojas Rajani, who has worked with your favourite celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, among others, has shared her go-to looks that you can try today.

Also read | Glamorous makeup ideas you can try this weekend

Festive coral look

(Source: Ojas Rajani) (Source: Ojas Rajani)

This classic festive look comprises kohled eyes with plump lips in coral bliss and mascara smudged on the upper and lower lash line with frosty gold eyeshadow. This is a timelessly elegant look that can be both subtle and glam.

Old Hollywood Marilyn Monroe look

(Source: Ojas Rajani) (Source: Ojas Rajani)

Vintage curls, bold red lips and winged eyeliner bring Marilyn Monroe to life. Achieved using a tinted moisturiser, gel eyeliner and dramatic eyelashes, it is best when teamed with curled hairdo.

Nude peaches and cream look

(Source: Ojas Rajani) (Source: Ojas Rajani)

This simple, classy look is a go-to, especially if you are wearing something white this Diwali. A soft, peachy, dewy base is always a winner when topped with a cream blush in apricot tones. The eyes have a hint of frosty, pearly tones with individual eyelash extensions. This look is completed with a sheer, glossy nude lipstick shade.

Classic Bollywood bride look

(Source: Ojas Rajani) (Source: Ojas Rajani)

This look consists of smokey eye makeup, nude lip colour, defined eyebrows, minimal blush and oodles of highlighter.

Sunkissed JLo-inspired look

(Source: Ojas Rajani) (Source: Ojas Rajani)

Inspired by JLo, this look consists of warm tones of foundation and cream contour to enhance the cheekbones. It is paired with smokey eye makeup with pink lip colour and a peachy blush. For this look, using warm tones is the key!

Advertisement

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!