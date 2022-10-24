scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Celebrity makeup artist shares go-to glam look ideas for Diwali

A Bollywood makeup artist breaks down her go-to glam looks that you can recreate this festive season

Ojas Rajani, one of Bollywood's most experienced make up artists, shows us some of her celebrity approved looks that you can recreate this festive season. (Source: Ojas Rajani)

The festive season, especially Diwali, is a good excuse to doll up and put forth your fashionable side. From elegant ethnic ensembles to glam makeup – it’s time for you to let go of your PJs and take some extra time getting ready today. If you are out of makeup ideas for today, look no further as celebrity makeup artist Ojas Rajani, who has worked with your favourite celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, among others, has shared her go-to looks that you can try today.

Also read |Glamorous makeup ideas you can try this weekend

Festive coral look

(Source: Ojas Rajani)

This classic festive look comprises kohled eyes with plump lips in coral bliss and mascara smudged on the upper and lower lash line with frosty gold eyeshadow. This is a timelessly elegant look that can be both subtle and glam.

Old Hollywood Marilyn Monroe look

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress
(Source: Ojas Rajani)

Vintage curls, bold red lips and winged eyeliner bring Marilyn Monroe to life. Achieved using a tinted moisturiser, gel eyeliner and dramatic eyelashes, it is best when teamed with curled hairdo.

Nude peaches and cream look

(Source: Ojas Rajani)

This simple, classy look is a go-to, especially if you are wearing something white this Diwali. A soft, peachy, dewy base is always a winner when topped with a cream blush in apricot tones. The eyes have a hint of frosty, pearly tones with individual eyelash extensions. This look is completed with a sheer, glossy nude lipstick shade.

Classic Bollywood bride look

(Source: Ojas Rajani)

This look consists of smokey eye makeup, nude lip colour, defined eyebrows, minimal blush and oodles of highlighter.

Sunkissed JLo-inspired look

(Source: Ojas Rajani)

Inspired by JLo, this look consists of warm tones of foundation and cream contour to enhance the cheekbones. It is paired with smokey eye makeup with pink lip colour and a peachy blush. For this look, using warm tones is the key!

Advertisement

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 04:25:46 pm
Next Story

Additional beds, doctors on standby: Delhi hospitals ready for burn injuries on Diwali day

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2022, Diwali 2022 photographs, Diwali 2022 pictures, Diwali 2022 photo gallery, Diwali 2022 celebrations, Diwali 2022 in India, people celebrating Diwali 2022, indian express news
Diwali 2022: Here’s how India is celebrating the festival of lights
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement