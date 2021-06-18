Looking to install a new bathroom? Keep these expert-recommended tips in mind

A bathroom must have the right equipment and fittings that everyone, irrespective of their age, can use easily. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

When buying a new house or renovating an existing one, bathroom aesthetics are always taken into consideration. Even though they make for private spaces, bathrooms can make or break the overall appeal of your house.

Gaurav Malhotra, MD India and regional key accounts Asia for Hansgrohe India — a bathroom remodelling company — tells indianexpress.com, “Bathrooms have witnessed immense transformation over the years, and have emerged as a sanctuary that enables individuals to pamper their body and soul. Hence, it goes without saying that planning for an ideal bathroom calls for multiple brainstorming sessions.”

Malhotra shares a few tips for the perfect bathroom design; read on.

1. Biophilic design: ‘Biophilia’ means the human desire to stay connected to nature. The concept is now being applied to bathrooms, where designers leverage natural surfaces and materials like wooden platforms and washstands, pebble floors, etc., with a focus on maximizing natural light. Other techniques such as incorporating wallpapers and framed artworks featuring plant life or natural scenery are also being used to add a calming touch to the space.

2. Cross-generation designs: A bathroom must have the right equipment and fittings that everyone, irrespective of their age, can use easily. It should come equipped with elements like hand railing support, floor-level showers and non-slippery floors to ensure utmost safety and comfort. The functioning of all the fittings should be simple to understand and easy to use, thus providing users with an effortless showering experience.

3. Shower patterns: An ideal bathroom must have showers that not only offer a relaxing experience, but also ensure there is minimum consumption of water to prevent wastage. This is where products like multi-jet showers featuring different spray types come into the picture. A powerful rain shower can help wake you up in the morning when you feel lethargic. Similarly, you can go for the whirl or mono spray mode after an intense workout session to pamper yourself with a highly comfortable massage-like sensation.

Invest in tiles with earthy shades or just add lush green plants to the space; it will make the restroom more calming. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

4. Future-proof fittings: Using ultramodern washroom fittings has become essential and also adds to your style statement. For instance, bathroom fittings manufactured by innovative brands sport concealed manual and thermostatic solutions that have taps installed inside the wall, offering extra space to the user. These can make your overall renovation process hassle-free and cost-effective. It’s a one-time investment that will remain trendy.

5. Minimalistic approach: This involves simple and serene elements that ensure limited clutter. It is majorly successful for small and compact washrooms. For this, you can invest in tiles with earthy shades or just add lush green plants to the space; it will make the restroom more calming.

“Make sure you add your personal style statement to the rejuvenating space. After all, it is your private space and it should resonate with your thoughts to help you unwind from the daily stress,” Malhotra concludes.

