Looking to have better skin? Here’s why you should turn to red light therapy

The red colour of the light is believed to have some anti-inflammatory properties that improve the production of collagen. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The red colour of the light is believed to have some anti-inflammatory properties that improve the production of collagen. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to health, people are becoming more experimental, turning to the latest trends to live better lives. One such health trend — that has been doing the rounds for some time now — is light therapy. From improving moods, to aiding sleep, and even making the skin healthier, light therapy claims to do it all. Here is what you need to know.

What is it?

Put simply, this therapy exposes you to different lights, mainly blue, white and red, so as to get the desired effect. For instance, a bright, white light is known to boost the mood, especially if you have not been exposed to sunlight for some time. It is believed that seasonal affective disorder or SAD happens when there is a drop in happy hormones in the body. This can lead to serious symptoms like anxiety, sleep troubles, appetite changes, problems with concentration, irritability, feelings of depression, among others. According to a study conducted in the year 1998, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, white light therapy helped 70 per cent of patients increase their levels of happiness in just a few weeks.

Many people around the world turn to white light therapy so as to fight seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Many people around the world turn to white light therapy so as to fight seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

If you are facing sleep-related problems, you can turn to blue light therapy. There are special LED bulbs that can combat insomnia by regulating the circadian rhythm, or the natural sleep clock. It is believed that while the blue emitting bulbs get you all active in the day, the blue depleting bulbs calm you down at night and help you sleep better. Many studies, however, contest this, because it is believed that blue light can affect the sleep hormone melatonin. This is why experts say you must stay away from phones before hitting the bed at night, or use them on a night-light mode.

ALSO READ | Korean skin care: This is why they add pomegranate in their beauty regime

Then, there is the red light therapy, which claims to improve the texture of the skin, and reduce the fine lines and wrinkles. According to a study published in the year 2013, the red colour of the light is believed to have some anti-inflammatory properties that improve the production of collagen, thereby tightening the skin and making it healthy. If you are looking to tap into the power of light therapy, especially red light therapy, it is best to check with a dermatologist first. Experts say that treatment, when combined with regular skincare — such as the use of anti-aging creams — can show results.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd