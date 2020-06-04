Looking for natural ways to remove facial hair? Try this papaya face pack

Raw papaya is believed to expand the hair follicles and cause them to naturally fall off. And apart from hair removal, this mask also guarantees to make your face clean and naturally glowing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Raw papaya is believed to expand the hair follicles and cause them to naturally fall off. And apart from hair removal, this mask also guarantees to make your face clean and naturally glowing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In lockdown, everyone is going natural with their skincare routine. First, because salons were closed for the longest time, and second because many people still want to wait it out, and not risk going to public places. But, when it comes to grooming, and especially facial hair, timing is the key. If you want to look well-groomed and proper even in lockdown, you will have to look for alternatives. Here is a face pack that involves the summer fruit papaya that guarantees to take care of your facial hair woes. Here is everything you need to know.

Take the fruit and peel it. Then cut it into little pieces and put them in the grinder. To the paste, add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and then mix it well. Make sure the consistency is just about right. Once done, apply the pack on the face, and also the hands and the legs, from where you want to remove unwanted hair. Do not forget to continuously massage the face after you have applied the pack. Leave it for some more time, and when you think you are done, wash the face with water. Do this twice every week and you may not visit the salon again for a long time.

This face pack is deal for all skin types. How it works is that the raw papaya is believed to expand the hair follicles and cause them to naturally fall off. And apart from hair removal, this mask also guarantees to make your face clean and naturally glowing. You must, however, remember that it works best on people whose hair has suddenly started to grow and is softer in texture.

But, if you want to be specific, like removal of hair from upper lips only, you can try the lemon, honey and sugar paste. Lemon juice is hailed for its bleaching properties. All you need is two to three tablespoons of lemon juice, and one teaspoon of sugar. Mix the two together to prepare a paste. Apply on the upper lip area, and let it dry for at least 15 minutes. When you are done, rub it off gently and wash it with water. You can also add one teaspoon of honey, and half a cup of hot water to the lemon juice, and apply the mixture to the upper-lip area. Let it say for 15 minutes, after which, you can use a cloth or some cotton to remove it. Wash your face and finish with an application of moisturising lotion.

