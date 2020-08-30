Looking for an easy night skincare routine? Check out what Hina Khan does

Take cues from Hina Khan's supremely easy and fuss-free night skincare routine. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

To follow a detailed routine — like the 7 steps Korean skincare — can be a tedious task, especially when you have deadlines and Zoom calls. But, you cannot and must not dismiss the importance of night-time skincare. Which is why we bring to you actor Hina Khan‘s skincare routine which she had shared recently on her YouTube channel. Involving a few easy steps, you can take cues from here and meet your skin concerns. Take a look to know how you can get flawless skin.

READ| This simple morning routine can help you get flawless skin in no time

Check out the steps to Hina’s night skincare routine

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor begins by removing her makeup. Since she comes back straight from the shoot, she opts for a cleansing balm. A cleansing balm is a type of makeup remover which is rich in various oils that melt the makeup easily, compared to other makeup removers.

Next, the actor washes her face and opts for a toner. A toner can be a game-changer in your skincare routine because not only does it hydrate your face but also evens out your skin tone and offers the much-needed natural glow. Always opt for alcohol-free toners since they do not dry your skin in the long run. In fact, you can make one at home with this easy guide, check it out here.

The actor next goes for a serum that contains niacinamide. Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 and is great for accelerating the skin’s preparation process. Know more about this wonder ingredient here!

On to the next step, she takes a face moisturiser, rubs it in between her palms and taps it on to her skin. This is the best way of applying a moisturiser. A little hack is to massage the moisturiser on your face with upwards strokes so as to de-stress!

Do you follow a skincare routine at night before going to sleep?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd