‘Loki’ actor Sophia Di Martino is ‘grateful’ for her costume which allows her to pump breast milk

The actor said her black catsuit allowed her to pump breast milk, with designer Christine Wada having altered it with zippers. (Photo: Instagram/@tssophiadimartino)

On screen, she is all about style, packing powerful punches, fighting villains and enchanting people with her Loki magic. And off screen, Sophia Di Martino is busy playing the role of a real superhero — she is a mother.

New mothers, who are nursing their baby, will know the struggle of going back to work, especially if they are breastfeeding. Di Martino, who stars as Sylvie — a variant version of the titular god of mischief Loki — alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Disney+ Hotstar series, Marvel’s Loki, recently shared a post on Instagram, sharing details about how her costume allowed her to pump breast milk on set.

“It’s not easy being a working Mama (Understatement!) #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes,” the British actor wrote in the caption.

In the picture, she poses in her black catsuit, which her character is seen wearing on the show, with designer Christine Wada having altered it with zippers. “It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent. I’m forever grateful 💖”

While women do not have it easy managing their careers and taking care of their newborns, these things go a long way in showing that with a work environment as accommodating, working women can embrace their inner superhero and ace their job as well.

On Twitter, her post was received well by her followers; take a look at their reactions:

Excellent! Long way to go for working Mums but think the industry is slowly waking up. Love to see it. — Grace Savage (@_GraceSavage) July 1, 2021

Must’ve been a tough and challenging time to do this after just having a baby props to u and the costume designers this is great!! u did such a good job playing sylvie can’t wait for episodes 5 and 6!!!! Lesgooooo — Pryce (@thatguypryce_) July 1, 2021

You’re amazing. Also love that the costume designers made Sylvie’s outfit so practical but also cool. Makes it so much more realistic that she can move the way she does as a brawler. — Frankie (@frankiemarko) July 1, 2021

This is exactly why we need more women in decision making position 👏👏👏 — Tímea Apró (@aprotimea) July 1, 2021

