scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 04, 2021
Must Read

‘Loki’ actor Sophia Di Martino is ‘grateful’ for her costume which allows her to pump breast milk

"It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2021 12:15:08 pm
Sophia Di Martino, Sophia Di Martino news, Sophia Di Martino in Loki, Loki star Sophia Di Martino, Sophia Di Martino new mother, Sophia Di Martino Loki costume, motherhood, breast milk, indian express newsThe actor said her black catsuit allowed her to pump breast milk, with designer Christine Wada having altered it with zippers. (Photo: Instagram/@tssophiadimartino)

On screen, she is all about style, packing powerful punches, fighting villains and enchanting people with her Loki magic. And off screen, Sophia Di Martino is busy playing the role of a real superhero — she is a mother.

New mothers, who are nursing their baby, will know the struggle of going back to work, especially if they are breastfeeding. Di Martino, who stars as Sylvie — a variant version of the titular god of mischief Loki — alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Disney+ Hotstar series, Marvel’s Loki, recently shared a post on Instagram, sharing details about how her costume allowed her to pump breast milk on set.

“It’s not easy being a working Mama (Understatement!) #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes,” the British actor wrote in the caption.

In the picture, she poses in her black catsuit, which her character is seen wearing on the show, with designer Christine Wada having altered it with zippers. “It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent. I’m forever grateful 💖”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While women do not have it easy managing their careers and taking care of their newborns, these things go a long way in showing that with a work environment as accommodating, working women can embrace their inner superhero and ace their job as well.

On Twitter, her post was received well by her followers; take a look at their reactions:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Peak Tram
Hong Kong’s famous Peak Tram closes for remodel; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 04: Latest News

Advertisement