Lohri 2022 Date, Puja Vidhi, Timings, Rituals, Samagri, Mantra: Lohri is one of the first festivals of the New Year. It is the harvest festival of North India, and is predominantly celebrated by the Sikh and Hindu communities, on the eve of Makar Sankranti.

The day, which celebrates sugarcane harvest, signals the end of the winter season. Many also consider the day after Lohri (Maghi) to be the start of the financial year.

On this special occasion, people thank the sun, the earth, and the fire for happiness and prosperity they bestow on earth. Traditionally, people eat gajak, sarson da saag, makki di roti, radish, ground nuts, til rice and jaggery on this day.

In the evenings, bonfires are lit to represent the Sun bringing warmth. People dress up and assemble around the fire, tossing popcorn, puffed rice, and peanuts into the blazing embers. Singing and dancing to folk music is generally part of the event.

According to Drik Panchang, the Lohri Sankranti moment will be at 02:43 PM on January 14. If you are looking to conduct the puja for Lohri this year, you will need the following items:

* Purified mango wood

* Ganga Jal

* Shriphal

* Akshat

* Havan samidha

* Sugarcane

* Kalash

* Kumkum

* Naivedya, shodash matrika, surya and agni yantra, and other items.

The spirit of Lohri lies in thanking the Sun god and offering prayers for a copious harvest.

