Lohri 2021: Date, puja vidhi, timings, rituals, samagri, mantra

Lohri 2021, puja vidhi: The holy fire or the bonfire, is usually lit in the evening, after sunset. (Source: Pixabay)

Lohri 2021 date, puja vidhi, timings: One of the most joyous of all celebrations in the country, Lohri is celebrated in the northern states, especially Punjab, as a winter folk festival. This annual celebration happens in the month of January, and this year, it will be celebrated on January 13, which is a Wednesday.

The festival is largely commemorated by the Sikh and Hindu communities. It is the season of harvest, and it also marks the culmination of winter. On this day, people offer their gratitude to the sun, to earth and to fire, for the abundance of happiness and prosperity. As you may be aware, the bonfire is an important aspect of the festival.

Dressed in festive attire, revellers gather around bonfires in the evening, and throw puffed rice, sweets and sometimes popcorn into the flames. Greetings are exchanged, during which, people wish each other a year filled with prosperity, hope, and abundance.

If you are looking to conduct the puja this year, you will need the following items:

* Purified mango wood

* Ganga jal

* Shriphal

* Akshat

* Havan samidha

* Sugarcane

* Kalash

* Kumkum

* Naivedya, shodash matrika, surya and agni yantra, and other items.

The holy fire or the bonfire, is usually lit in the evening, after sunset. The participation of newly-wed couples is considered to be extremely auspicious.

