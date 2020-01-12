Lohri 2020: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra

Lohri 2020 Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat: People gather around bonfires in the evening, and throw puffed rice, sweets and sometimes popcorn into the flames. (Source: Pixabay) Lohri 2020 Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat: People gather around bonfires in the evening, and throw puffed rice, sweets and sometimes popcorn into the flames. (Source: Pixabay)

Lohri 2020 Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: Lohri, one of the most joyous and jubilant functions in northern India — especially in the state of Punjab — celebrates the season of harvest. It also marks the culmination of winter. This year, the festival falls on the 13th of January, which is a Monday. The festival is celebrated in an elaborate fashion every year, which a lot of pomp. Lohri is followed by Makar Sankranti, which is when the sun is believed to transit into the zodiac sign Capricorn.

This transition has interesting effects on everyone. So, to prepare for the upcoming financial year and to render the farmers with lots of bounty from the fields and prosperity in life, the deities of the sun, earth and fire are worshipped in Lohri puja. The sun represents the life element, earth represents our food and fire maintains our health.

People gather around bonfires in the evening, dressed in festive attire, and throw puffed rice, sweets and sometimes popcorn into the flames. They exchange greetings and wish each other a year of immense prosperity. If you are looking to conduct the puja this year, these are the items that you will need: purified mango wood, Ganga jal, shriphal, akshat, havan samidha, sugarcane, kalash, kumkum, naivedya, shodash matrika, surya and agni yantra, and other items.

