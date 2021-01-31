Lockdown parenting has ‘exhausted’ Kate Middleton

The duchess recently interacted with a group of parents virtually, wherein she talked about the reality of caring for her three children during the pandemic. (Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal)

Around the world, different countries have implemented lockdown — in various phases — so as to contain the spread of the infection. Among them, the UK is one which is trying to keep its citizens safe from a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which has been traced in the country. And with people spending so much time at home with their families, there’s bound to be some kind of an emotional consequence to that — regardless of whether you are a celebrity or a regular person.

Kudos to the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, therefore, for opening up about her lockdown parenting struggles. She has revealed that parenting duties during the lockdown have left her “exhausted”. According to a report in The Independent, she was interacting with a group of parents virtually, wherein she talked about the reality of caring for her three children — George (7), Charlotte (5), and Louis (2) — during the pandemic. The duchess said she has become their hairdresser, as she has been cutting their hair.

“I’ve become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children’s horror, seeing mum cutting hair… We’ve had to become a teacher, and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything, but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted.”

Per the report, the children of the parents attend Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, northwest London. Their head-teacher Melissa Loosemore — who was also on the call — conducted a “show and tell challenge”, wherein she asked the group to write down “one word that describes parenting during this pandemic”. Kate — who recently turned 39 — wrote “exhausting”, while the other parents offered words like “hectic”, “patience” and “challenging”.

“I think as parents you’ve the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with.”

When she was asked what she did to monitor her mental health as a parent, Kate replied: “Being able to share your own experience with others who are going through the same thing makes it feel less daunting and makes you feel less isolated.”

“It’s really important to reach out to loved ones and friends,” she added.

