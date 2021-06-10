Lockdown grooming: Nine simple ways to take care of yourself at home

What do you do to take care of your skin at home? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Since most of us are at home, we may as well make use of it and do something for self-pampering. Mostly, it is the women who are so preoccupied with professional deadlines and personal commitments that they forget to take care of themselves. Most of the stress reflects on the skin, and unless you do something about it, it may continue to affect the texture and quality of your skin.

But Asawari Pawar, the CMO at LetsShave.com, offers solutions. She shares with indianexpress.com nine hassle-free hacks for self-grooming. Read on to find out more.

1. Scrubbing and exfoliation: At least once or twice a week, exfoliate your face and body with a gentle natural scrub. Pamper yourself for at least 15 minutes as it will help remove the dead skin cells and keep your skin smooth, soft, and supple.

2. Skincare routine: Follow a simple, day and night skincare routine. Include a vitamin C serum to brighten your skin tone, and to take care of the dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

ALSO READ | Mirror skin: The latest Korean beauty trend you must know about

3. Essential oils for cracked heels: Wash your feet and cleanse them, especially the heels, with the help of a soft-bristled brush to scrub dead skin off. Moisturise using any essential oils or hydrating foot cream.

4. Razor and blades: Razors are the easiest way to get rid of unwanted hair. It is of utmost importance to choose one with a flexible head. Keep a regular check on the sharpness and cleanliness of your razors and blades to get a closer and smoother shaving results.

5. Shaving foam and cream: For a convenient shaving experience, use lubricating shaving foam or shaving cream which will help your razor to glide on your skin effortlessly. Don’t rely on regular soap or just water as it can cause skin redness, dryness and rashes.

6. Warm or cold water: Washing your face with warm water can result in skin breakouts as it will end up leaving your facial skin dry and damaged. Always use water that is cold or at room temperature to wash your face.

ALSO READ | Mira Kapoor shows how to style hair for a video call in just five minutes

7. Avoid touching your face: Dirty hands can not only cause skin breakouts, but can also spread bacteria and viruses. It is best to avoid touching your face with unclean hands.

8. Exercise and a healthy diet: The best way to properly groom yourself is regular exercise and a balanced diet. You can add multiple facial exercises and massages to your routine to tone your skin and have that chiseled jawline.

9. Homemade face-pack: You can make natural face packs at home with the help of lemon, honey and egg white. Put it on your face for 15-20 minutes, massage in a circular motion and rinse with cold water.

“Remember to follow the most appropriate and adequate suggestions as per your skin type. Not every product is made for everyone; what is working for your friend or favourite celebrity may not work for you. So, don’t get enticed by low prices, over-the-top promotions and vibrant fragrance,” Pawar cautions.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle