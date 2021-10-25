‘One session and I’m on my way’: Lizzo learns how to do the split in new video

Celebrities often inspire us with their dedication to fitness. Whether it is Pilates or yoga, the benefits of exercising regularly need no retelling.

But reaching one’s goal requires immense passion and dedication — and showcasing just that is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known as Lizzo.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared stories and also a video post in which she can be seen attempting the split — a position in which the legs extended in opposite directions, making a straight line — with her trainer.

"Never thought I could do the splits…tight hips and just genetically inflexible," she captioned her video

“I’ve never been close to the splits in my life! One session w @wadebryant_ and I’m on my way!” she captioned her video.

As expected, her update won over the internet with many fans commenting how she motivated and inspired them try out splits themselves.

Her trainer, Wade Bryant, also shared a note on the social media platform. “This was a vibe! Weight really has nothing to do with training @lizzobeeating came ready to work! And I promise y’all she worked and screamed a few times…,” he captioned the same.

He shared another post, in which he said: “So this is how it started! With her commenting on my TikTok she wrote ‘aye stretch me’ my reply was “say less 🏃🏾💨 ✈️ “! And I took off from there! So here’s my thoughts on everyone trying to be seen! They watching but your work has to be consistent and you gotta be hungry and ready to work content content content ! And post… see y’all soon.. oh and I’m acting bougie now I’ve been humbled to long.”

