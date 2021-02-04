‘I used to want to cut my stomach off’: Lizzo on how she learned to love her body

From sharing her 10-day smoothie detox to turning vegan, Lizzo has been taking a lot of initiatives to keep herself healthy. And despite criticism, she has reiterated how she is comfortable in her skin.

But self-love does not always happen organically. The Grammy winner recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen reciting self-affirmations in the mirror, adding how talking to her belly helped her practice self-love.

“I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises,” the 32-year-old singer captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo opened up on how she gradually learned to love every part of herself. “I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME. I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning. This is your sign to love on yourself today!”

“Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you. I’m gonna continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, to expand and contract, to give me life,” she is heard saying in the video.

Earlier, in December, she had talked about how she was “hating” her body, in a TikTok video. “I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” she said at the time. “Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ And [I was] hating my body,” she was quoted as saying by People.

“Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s ok too. I think these are normal [thoughts and feelings] and they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us,” she had said.