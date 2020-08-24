Now you can live like royalty in this Buckingham Palace-themed camper

When you walk in, you are first greeted by the throne room, which is decorated in red velvet. (Source: YouTube/Parkdean Resorts)

Your dream to live life like royalty may soon come true. A first-of-its-kind initiative has been started by one Parkdean Resorts, which has designed a caravan/camper to make it look like the Buckingham Palace. Called the ‘Royal Caravan’, its inside was recently unveiled, and it is just like the royal residence of Queen Elizabeth II.

Guests can stay in the caravan which, according to the Parkdean Resorts website, has two bedrooms that can accommodate four persons. It also boasts of an iconic parlour and a second powder room. Its features and designs include thrones, wherein you can ascend like true royalty and relax, a toilet that is made of gold, a walk-in wardrobe, plush bedding, space for rare wine collection, and a fridge in which you can stock the world’s finest confectionery.

According to the Insider, a weekend stay here starts at $210 (or Rs 15,714), which is just $17.50 (Rs 1,309) per day per person, between four guests. The caravan is situated in Cayton Bay, UK. When you walk in, you are first greeted by the throne room, which is decorated in red velvet. There are Union Jack pillows placed on the thrones. Next, there is a small dining room wherein you can dine like the Queen herself. The caravan is dog-friendly, meaning you can bring your pet along, and get them to sleep in a royal bed, too.

There is also a fully functional kitchen in the camper which is elegantly decorated and features a chandelier. Both the bathroom are golden-themed, making you feel like you are in the lap of the finest luxury. You can make reservations on the website, and guests are treated in a first-come, first-serve basis.

The entire cost of royal-themed renovation of the camper is believed to be around $130,000.

