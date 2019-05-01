‘Listen to your intuition’: Filmmaker Steven Spielberg

American director, producer, and screenwriter Steven Spielberg emphasises on the distinction between intuition and conscious in this video. While conscious shouts “what you should do”, intuition whispers “what you could do”, he shares speaking at the Harvard University’s 365th Commencement on May 26, 2016 at Tercentenary Theatre.

Advertising

The renowned filmmaker points out that it is important to listen to one’s “internal whisper” but let conscious shout “as loud as possible” if it is being used in the service of voiceless, powerless or those in need.

Sharing his college experience of having graduated in his 50s, Spielberg who is known for classic films like ‘Jurassic Park’, Schindler’s List, The Color Purple among others, says that everyone has “character-defining moments” in their lives each day just like in the movies. The trick is to listen to the whisper which defines one’s character more than anything.