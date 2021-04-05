scorecardresearch
Monday, April 05, 2021
‘Such a thoughtful gesture’: Lisa Ray receives a special birthday gift from Dia Mirza

Lisa Ray took to social media to share a glimpse of the gift

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2021 10:30:07 pm
lisa ray, dia mirzaLisa Ray got an eco-friendly birthday gift from Dia Mirza. (Source: lisaray/Instagram, diamirzaofficial/Instagram)

Mom-to-be Dia Mirza wished Lisa Ray on her birthday with a really special gift.

Lisa, who celebrated her 49th birthday on April 4, took to social media to share what her friend had gifted — she posted a picture of a certificate that said that a grove of 11 trees had been planted in her name at Tree for Tigers, Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

“Dearest Lisa, Happy birthday! Keep growing and keep spreading joy. Lots of Love- Dia Mirza,” the certificate further read.

Thanking the Thappad actor, Lisa wrote on Instagram, “This is such a thoughtful gesture by my friend @diamirzaofficial I wanted to share (hope you don’t mind Dee).”

She added, “Imagine impacting our environment while spreading positive vibes. During this difficult time I know a lot of us feel helpless, but here’s a way to celebrate someone you care about and keep the health of our planet on priority.”

 

An environmental activist, Dia Mirza is all for sustainable living and saving the planet. Earlier she and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi had also gifted a sapling to Kareena Kapoor, and the latter shared a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Dia is expecting her first child with her husband, with whom she tied the knot in February this year.

