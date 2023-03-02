‘Let’s not assume what we post (on social media) is who we are’: Lisa Ray

Author, actor, wellness advocate, and model — over the years, Lisa Ray has donned many hats. Now, she is proudly showcasing a new feather in her cap by taking her love for art to the next level. Surrounded by conversations around art and artists as a child, Lisa’s interest developed at a very young age, and she is currently on a “mission to understand the Indian contemporary art scene and discover rising artists”, which she intends to do through her latest initiative.

In an exclusive email interaction, she spoke to indianexpress.com about her deep-rooted interest in the many art forms, how she plans to promote them on a global scale, along with her experience with motherhood, fitness, fashion, and much more! Read edited excerpts below:

So, tell us about Lisa, the art enthusiast.

I have been brought up in a Bengali-Polish household with an appreciation for art; not only the visual arts but poetry, world cinema, and music. My home was filled with debate and discussion around art theory and opinions on artists and artistic movements. When I began my modelling career at 16, I was thrilled not by the attention but by the opportunity to buy contemporary and modern Indian art with my income. I still have the first piece of art I bought — a Suhas Roy portrait. Over the years, as I moved from country to country, art and finding a community of creators has been the lens into understanding a new culture whether it was in Hong Kong, London, Paris, Singapore, or now Dubai. Appreciation for art grips your soul and I believe is fundamental to the human experience.

Over the last decade, my mission has been to understand the Indian contemporary art scene and discover rising artists. I met Natasha Jeyasingh (who now works at TheUpsideSpace as curatorial lead), who introduced me to the work of a lot of young artists, and I began collecting art from newer galleries. I was living in Hong Kong for a few years and enjoyed showing my collection to friends who had no idea about the breadth of talent and expression from India. Many NRIs themselves were unaware of how far the contemporary art scene in India had come — they were still stuck on the old masters. At some point, I knew that I wanted to build something that supported the vast talent from not only India but Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and helped move our art to the centre stage of a global conversation.

What exactly is TheUpsideSpace, and what is the main idea behind the same?

So while artistic expression from the Global South is vibrant, unique, engaging, and also offers cultural commentary into some of the most compelling regions of the world, it is still overlooked on a larger, global scale or isn’t given its due. Also, I’ve noticed that whenever you bring up the topic of art, many people react defensively — either they feel art is elitist and inaccessible or don’t feel confident about walking into a gallery or fair to enjoy art. I am not formally educated in art nor do I feel this to be necessary. But, I really wanted to address this. On the other side, there are many obstacles for a lot of artists to get their voices heard. So when I met my co-founder Ayesha Khan, we found we shared a passion for art. Ayesha came up with the initial concept of blending art with blockchain technology in order to reach a wider audience. I was excited by the idea of creating a new art ecosystem where artists have a stronger voice and receive potential royalties on secondary sales, where authentic and provenance of artwork is secured by blockchain technology and collectors have greater access to strong art practises from the Global South as well as direct access to artists and can become on going patrons of their work.

If we wanted TheUpsideSpace to become a platform for discovery and discourse — a place where the audience can literally take an expedition through incredible art offerings and learn the story behind the art and artists — we needed a strong storytelling element, and this became the curator. So we are curator-led, which means each of our exhibitions has a theme and a story, and a curator expertly hand-picks the artists that help tell the story best. This also becomes a window into a region. We want to be an engaging and exciting space for artists and collectors. We want to inspire new collectors and invite a new way of seeing art. We want to create a strong community and take our curator-led model in many directions.

NFT in art is something most artists are still exploring, even unsure about, at this moment in India. Why did you venture into the same?

In response to this, I like asking people — where do you keep your personal photos? Very rarely today anyone would say, in a photo album as all our personal memories are in handheld devices or ‘the cloud’. Ten years ago, no one could have conceived such a thing but today we accept this as part of our everyday life. I believe the same will happen with NFTs, it’s a matter of time. Technology is inevitable and evolution is positive when you are mindful of your intention. At the same time, either the next wave of innovation will sweep you away, or you actually decide how you want to use it and harness it as a tool. That’s what we are doing with NFTs. We are actually balancing between worlds, and part of our mission is education. We believe no one should be left behind. Access to technology should not be an obstacle either. We work with a diverse range of artists, from digital natives to traditional Patachitra and Gond artists.

Remember, we are not India-centric. We highlight art from Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Middle East for a global audience. I think the spirit of art is aligned with the spirit of innovation and technology and the nature of the artist is to explore new fields and push boundaries. Of course, it’s easier to explore as a community and with support and we have seen some of our artists light up when they understand the true potential is limitless also from a creativity point of view.

We are also in the business of creating value for collectors. NFTs are here to stay and will grow as an asset class. Collecting art NFTs by credible artists will hold value long-term and are easy to add to a portfolio. This doesn’t mean physical art dies or suffers. NFTs are an extension or a new medium for art. We believe both can co-exist. I think now that I’m based in Dubai which is the blockchain capital of the world, I see less resistance to this new, evolving technology. We want to become a credible, ethical source for the best NFT art from the region.

Tell us about your love affair with art, especially watercolour painting — something you call yourself an amateur at.

I am an expert in nothing. I am an all-around amateur for life. I love dabbling in watercolour and it humbles me because it’s so challenging and makes me appreciate serious artistic practices even more. I think I love supporting artists because I can’t do what they do – and also artists are the mirror of society and the keepers of culture and beauty.

Do you often paint at home or teach your daughters tips and tricks? If yes, what do you enjoy working with the most?

My daughters remind me how to be creative. Not only painting, but their self-expression is also so authentic and unselfconscious right now. They put on dance performances and design stages with flowers and sticks and rocks. Every parent thinks their kids are the most talented and creative but I am in awe of how they freely express themselves.

But not just art, your Instagram feed is proof that you are equally enthusiastic about fitness, and fashion — what do the two mean to you, and how important are they for you?

Fashion is not a huge passion but I enjoy expressing myself through clothes when appropriate. But most days, I am dressed comfortably in sweats or shorts and a t-shirt. Let’s not assume what we post is who we are. I’ve of course written about my struggle with public perceptions in my book Close to the Bone. Fitness is as natural as drinking water. I enjoy Pilates and tennis and I need to be mindful of keeping up with two toddlers! I have no choice but to stay fit and healthy.

You are a mother to twin daughters, what are the most important lessons parenthood has taught you?

Love. A great, swelling ocean of love I’ve never experienced before. That’s the most important experience for me.

You are also a cancer survivor. Amid your busy schedule, how do you manage to take care of your mental and physical health? What are the diet/wellness dos and don’ts you follow?

I’m not fanatical but I eat clean and exercise. I think good mental hygiene isn’t emphasised enough. I don’t have tips or tricks but when I need a mental break, I either schedule a wellness retreat or a walk in nature, read a good book or watch really bad reality tv. Whatever works at the moment.

How would you describe your life/journey over the years?

Zig-zagging towards love, beauty, art and radical acceptance.

What plans do you have for 2023?

I’ve known people over the years who are founders and I can attest now personally that starting a company means you are engaged all hours. I also hope to get into a family retreat in the next few months. I love offering keynote talks and connecting with other founders. I’ve started playing tennis again and I’d love to plan a climb of Kilimanjaro but you know what, at the end of the day, knowing you filled your day with passion and love is good enough.

