Lisa Kudrow says she suffered from body image, weight issues while working on ‘Friends’

For celebrities, it is often a challenge to have a positive outlook towards their bodies, since they spend so much time on camera, for which they are prepped by a team of professionals. Over time, this can lead to a false sense of self, which can be exacerbated by unusual standards of beauty set by the society.

For actor Lisa Kudrow, there did come a moment when she had trouble reconciling with her body, and it happened right when she was shooting for the popular sitcom ‘Friends‘, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Popcrushed‘ podcast, Kudrow said what she felt after seeing her fellow actors and now close friends Aniston and Cox “in clothes”. She was quoted as saying, “I thought I was just really skinny. I can do whatever, [but] no, especially in high school. And I look at pictures and say, ‘Wow, pictures really distort reality’. And, it wasn’t until Friends that I realised, ‘Oh, I don’t look like I thought I looked’.”

As quoted by People magazine, the 59-year-old went on to say that it was a “jarring” realisation. “And that’s what was so jarring, and that’s when it was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot’.”

The actor also explained the reason behind these thoughts, stating, “It was just seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer in clothes… At first, I thought, ‘Oh, because they know tailoring, so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take something in’,” she said, later adding that she had asked one of her co-stars to accompany her on her fitting and that is when she realised, “Oh, okay, it is not just about tailoring. I’m not trying to say I was overweight either. I was not. I just had no idea the shape of my actual body,” Kudrow, who played ‘Phoebe Buffay’ on the hit ’90s sitcom said.

Naturally, her understanding and perception of her body changed over the years: “I just realised, ‘Oh no, it is okay. This is just what I look like. That’s okay. Do what you need to do to be healthy, but this is your body and it’s okay’.”

