Lisa Kudrow opens up about body insecurities while filming ‘Friends’ with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow shot to fame with her iconic portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in the hit ’90s sitcom, Friends. However, filming the show was not always a pleasant experience for the actor as she recalled feeling “self-conscious” during costume fittings with her fellow cast members – Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.
“Seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer, I thought, ‘Oh, they know tailoring so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take it in’,” she said on the Podcrushed podcast.
She added that she asked Cox and Aniston to accompany her during the fittings but even then, the costume alterations didn’t change the way she felt about her body. “That’s when I would see it’s not just about tailoring,” Kudrow said.
“I’m not trying to say I was overweight,” The Comeback star said. “I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body.”
As the actor reached her 40s, she, admittedly, learned to accept her body. “It’s OK. This is just what I look like.”
Talking about the body image pressure one feels, Kudrow explained that it is, more often than not, “in your own head”.
“You’re doing that to yourself. No one needs you to be Tom Cruise or as famous as Tom Cruise. For me, at that time, it was Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan. No one is actually requiring that of me,” she said.
