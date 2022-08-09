scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Lisa Kudrow opens up about body insecurities while filming ‘Friends’ with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

"I’m not trying to say I was overweight. I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body," she said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 3:50:01 pm
Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney CoxLisa Kudrow shares her body image pressures while shooting for 'Friends' (Source: Lisa Kudrow/Instagram)

Lisa Kudrow shot to fame with her iconic portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in the hit ’90s sitcom, Friends. However, filming the show was not always a pleasant experience for the actor as she recalled feeling “self-conscious” during costume fittings with her fellow cast members – Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer, I thought, ‘Oh, they know tailoring so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take it in’,” she said on the Podcrushed podcast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) 

She added that she asked Cox and Aniston to accompany her during the fittings but even then, the costume alterations didn’t change the way she felt about her body. “That’s when I would see it’s not just about tailoring,” Kudrow said.

“I’m not trying to say I was overweight,” The Comeback star said. “I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body.”

ALSO READ |‘I was never supposed to have hair’: Doja Cat shaves off her head and eyebrows

As the actor reached her 40s, she, admittedly, learned to accept her body. “It’s OK. This is just what I look like.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) 

Talking about the body image pressure one feels, Kudrow explained that it is, more often than not, “in your own head”.

“You’re doing that to yourself. No one needs you to be Tom Cruise or as famous as Tom Cruise. For me, at that time, it was Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan. No one is actually requiring that of me,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Don\'t just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 03:50:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

5

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Dinosaur footprints in China: the discovery and its importance
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Explained: What is vasculitis, the auto-immune inflammation of the blood ...
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt's OBC choic...
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan a long-time UP leader, Modi govt's OBC choic...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
From the Urdu Press: Freebies politics and Parliament inflation debate to...
Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black
From the Urdu Press

Freebies politics and Parliament debate to street protests in black

Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Arun Sao is new BJP chief in Chhattisgarh

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Biden to sign USD 280 billion CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

Biden to sign USD 280 billion CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear
Explained

Vasculitis, the condition that left Ashton Kutcher unable to see or hear

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

WhatsApp to let users leave groups 'silently', block screenshots

Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’
Survivor's story

‘It took diabetes, kidney transplant and cellulitis to respect life’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kailash Mansarovar
Photography show brings to life the colourful ‘history of geography’ of the Kailash-Manasarovar region
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement