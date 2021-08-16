‘Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby’: Lisa Haydon shares note on motherhood

Lisa Haydon, who welcomed her third child, baby girl Lara in June, returned to Instagram after a break to talk about motherhood.

Sharing a glimpse of her baby, the 35-year-old mother of three said that “things can feel pretty extra after having a baby.” “A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling,” she wrote alongside a picture of her breastfeeding her daughter.

Lisa said she felt humbled in an “I feel incapable kind of way”. “I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time. No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. And what not getting that burp up can mean,” she expressed.

Lisa said she keeps reminding herself that there is “no destination in motherhood”. Sharing how overwhelming it can be to manage three children, she added, “Pumping while having a coffee, organising the boys’ schedules — pick ups, drop offs and bouncing the bouncer with one foot,” she wrote.

The mother added, And then there’s that sound, that tiny little noise that makes it all worth it, and when you finally hear it, it’s the most rewarding.. that little burp!”

She shared another set of photos with Lara and captioned it, “Was it just world breastfeeding week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has given her a seat at the table.”