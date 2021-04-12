Lisa Haydon is feeling ‘nervous’ ahead of the birth of her daughter; find out why

The actor has shared, and been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media, with gorgeous posts detailing her progress. (Photo: Instagram/@lisahaydon)

Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon is nervous these days. The 34-year-old actor, who is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt post about welcoming another baby, while still having one in her arms.

“Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms?” the actor started in the caption, which featured a photograph of her carrying her son on a beach. The actor looked stunning in a red bikini, and flaunted her growing bump in the pictures.

She is already a mother to sons Zack and Leo, and her third, a baby girl, is due in June.

“I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks,” the actor wrote.

Giving her fans and followers some major travel goals, Haydon also wrote that she is “so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns”.

“They are truly more magical and cleaner than I’ve ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here – the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded.

“Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he’ll be an early swimmer,” she concluded.

While motherhood and pregnancy is a deeply-personal experience, the actor has shared, and been sharing her journey on social media, with gorgeous posts detailing her progress.

As is known, many expecting mothers go through several emotions during the course of their pregnancy — including fear. We like how Haydon is so vocal about hers.

