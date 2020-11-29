Protect your lips from the dry and cold weather with these easy tips!

These tips will come to your rescue instantly! (Photo: Pixabay)

The cold season can be pretty unforgiving. Among the many other adjustments, we make it a point to switch our skincare routine as per the season, too. But we often forget focusing on our lips. That is why, here are six easy tips you can keep in mind — as suggested by dermatologist Dr Geetika — if your lips are drying out or are chapped.

First things first, don’t lick your lips. This is an involuntary habit, but it increases in the cold weather, because it seems like an instant way to relieve your lips of the dryness. But, it does more harm than good — licking eventually causes the lips to crack.

Keep a lip balm with you at all times. “To prevent and repair chapping, use a lip balm or petrolatum-based ointment (Vaseline, Aquaphor) to seal in moisture and form a protective barrier,” Dr Geetika says. We suggest investing in an SLS and paraben-free lip balm which is easily available in the market.

Almond oil to the rescue: Almond oil is a super-moisturizing variant, enriched with vitamin A and E. Dr Geetika suggests “applying it to your lips nightly for a deep and nourishing conditioner”.

Hydrate yourself: It is no secret that we also tend to drink less water during winters. This is one of the reasons for our skin and lips becoming dry. Make sure you consume a minimum of 7-8 glasses of water every day.

Exfoliation is the key… To maintaining soft and plump lips. Exfoliation is, sadly, not a key part of lip care routine for many. But, incorporating the step can improve the look and feel of your lips. Make a soft paste of ghee and sugar, scrub it nicely or dip your toothbrush in lukewarm water. With soft circular motions, take off the dead skin on your lips and apply a generous amount of lip balm. Do this once in a week before going off to sleep.

Don’t forget to use a sunblock: “If you’re going to be outside, opt for a lip balm with SPF included,” suggest the dermatologist.

