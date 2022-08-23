Lip fillers or filters: Kylie Jenner calls out trolls over latest TikTok video

Kylie Jenner is one of the more famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters, with whom the internet has a love-hate relationship. But, if there is one thing that is more popular than her, it is her pout.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Kylie’s lips are somewhat of an obsession and there are many makeup trends and products that claim to emulate the reality TV star’s classic puckering of lips.

The makeup mogul — who was recently embroiled in a controversy when climate activists called her out for a ‘tone-deaf’ post flaunting private jet planes with beau Travis Scott — recently made a TikTok video, which quickly became a fodder for internet trolls.

According to a People report, the mother-of-two was ‘lip-shamed’, when she posted the video on the app with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. The reason being that their lips purportedly appeared to be bigger than usual, with people commenting that lip fillers were perhaps used.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Kylie💗🇲🇽 (@fankylie.xo)

Screenshots shared on social media show the two of them wearing makeup, with their lips outlined and filled with a dark shade of brown/red. The Kylie Cosmetics creator, it is believed, shut down her critics by saying, “It’s the filter, but go off”, as quoted in the People report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “𝖲𝗍𝖺𝗌𝗌𝗂𝖾༉ (@doll.stas)

Kylie has been vocal about her lip fillers. Last year, when she appeared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, she was asked by host Andy Cohen if she had any kind of insecurity about her lips growing up, which may have prompted her decision to start the globally-popular brand Kylie Cosmetics.

To this, she had replied, “For sure; I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips.”

Kylie revealed that she first began to feel insecure about the “size” of her lips after a boy made a negative comment when she was a teenager. “I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips’, or something like that,” she said, adding that “from then on”, she felt that she was “unkissable”.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner revealed she has had insecurities about the shape of her lips. (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner) Kylie Jenner revealed she has had insecurities about the shape of her lips. (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

In fact, she had first opened up about lip fillers in 2015 in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, after many months of speculation that her fuller lips were a result of more than just a lip liner. She had said at the time about a temporary filler, “It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!