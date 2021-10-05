Meet Akanksha Yadav, Limca Book of Records title holder for the longest hair

Managing medium or even short-length hair requires massive effort and commitment. But for Akanksha Yadav, her 9 ft 10.5 inches (3.01 m) long hair is a “blessing”.

The same has even earned her a place on the Limca Book of World Records 2020-2022. The 30th volume of the records book features her name for having the longest hair. Interestingly, since 2019, nobody has broken her record in India.

“Akanksha Yadav of Thane, Maharashtra, has the longest hair, which is 3.01m (9ft 10.5 in.) long,” the letter reads.

“Winning a national title in itself is significant. Records are great. However, fulfillment, contribution, and ardour are even greater,” Mumbai-based Yadav told indianexpress.com.

The pharmaceutical and management professional also holds the title for longest hair in the India Book of Records.

While the fitness enthusiast and model doesn’t reveal the secret behind her long, lustrous hair, she calls it “a blessing”.

Ask her how she manages to take care of her floor-length hair, and she quips, “I don’t spend over 20 minutes on hair wash or other hair tasks during a day”.

Has she ever cut her hair?

“I have chopped from beyond floor-length to below the waist,” mentioned Yadav.

