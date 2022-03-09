Lilly Singh says she is ‘happier, mentally healthier’ and in the ‘best shape’ of her life

Goal-oriented transformation is healthy, as it allows you to work towards something that you want to passionately achieve. YouTuber Lilly Singh took to Instagram and opened up about her vulnerabilities and struggles, as she promoted her new book ‘Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape‘.

In the video, the 33-year-old said while she is an “all or nothing” type of a person, she had to accept that real progress is “somewhere in the middle”. “This mentality, this idea I let go of, helped me lose 25 pounds,” Singh — who has previously opened up about living with depression — said.

In the video, her physical transformation was shared as ‘before and after’ weight loss pictures, and they looked amazing. The YouTuber said it was not just the weight from her body that she lost, but also the weight she carried around in her head.

Singh, who is first-generation Canadian whose parents migrated from India, said they would always think about what other people think, what the society thinks, a thought that never resonated with her.

“I used to hate that, [but] they had to care, at a time when the only people they knew were their family and community; and if people thought ill of them, where would their support system go?”

She also said in the video that she challenged the idea of categories, the fact that she could be “easily defined” or labelled. “In fact, the only word that does define me is ‘human’,” she said.

The accompanying caption read, “I’m happier, mentally healthier and in the best shape of my life. In my new video, I tell you the ideas I had to let go of to get here. It may be the best video I’ve ever made. It’s honest and vulnerable in a way I’ve never been before.”

