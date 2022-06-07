Lilibet’s official photo released as Harry, Meghan return to the US post birthday celebration in the UK

Ever since they moved to the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been able to build themselves a more private life, which is what they intended to do in the first place when they left the UK, after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their second child — daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — in June 2021, were recently back in the UK to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II (Harry’s grandmother), which took place over the weekend.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle’s hairdresser reveals sweet details about her kids Archie and Lilibet

While they kept a low profile throughout, it was the first time that the rest of the royal family, including the queen and the Cambridge royals Prince William and Kate Middleton, met Lilibet for the first time, and got some time to interact with her elder brother Archie, who is now all of three.

While Archie and Lilibet remained largely absent — at least publicly — during the celebrations, it was reported that Lilibet, who is named after the queen, celebrated her first birthday in the UK — an intimate and low-key affair at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

ALSO READ | The many moods of Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour

A new and official photograph of the little one has now been released and it is as cute as anyone could have imagined! Lilibet seems to have taken after her father, what with her red locks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)

In the photo, shared by Harry and Meghan’s old friend Misan Harriman, a photographer — who had previously shared the official portrait of the Sussex family when Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet — Lilibet wears a sweet smile on her face, as she sits on green grass wearing a powder blue dress and a matching floral hair accessory.

In another photo, she is seen with her mother, Meghan. “It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around,” Harriman’s caption read.

A spokesperson for the Sussex royals was quoted as saying that the birthday was essentially a “casual, intimate backyard picnic”.

According to a People report, Baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery — who had also created Meghan and Harry’s wedding cake — made a special cake for Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor”, the spokesperson said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!