Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton ‘can’t wait to meet’ newborn niece Lilibet

The Duchess was interviewed about her new niece by the reporters during a visit to a school with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during the G7 Summit (Photo: Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS)

Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge Kate said on Friday she could not wait to meet her new niece Lilibet, the daughter of her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. “I wish her all the very best, I can’t wait to meet her because we haven’t yet met her yet so hopefully that will be soon,” Kate told reporters during a visit to a school with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during the G7 Summit.

The Duchess of Cambridge, during a visit to a school with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during the G7 Summit (Source: dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram) The Duchess of Cambridge, during a visit to a school with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during the G7 Summit (Source: dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram)

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late mother, Princess Diana, was born one week ago at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. Her birth comes almost a year and a half after Harry and Meghan announced that they intended to step down from their royal roles, plunging the family into crisis.

Also Read | Jill Biden, Duchess of Cambridge learn bunny care on tour

The couple’s relationship with the other royals further deteriorated in March when they accused one unnamed royal of making a racist remark and said Meghan’s pleas for help when she felt suicidal were ignored in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle