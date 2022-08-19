scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

‘I don’t like to keep my mouth shut’: Lili Reinhart explains why she criticised Kim Kardashian’s weight loss for Met Gala

"It gets me in hot water, but I guess I’d rather be in hot water than just be someone who doesn’t stand for anything," the 'Riverdale' star said

Lili Reinhart, Kim KardashianLili opens up about her comments on Kim's Met Gala weight loss (Source: Lili Reinhart, Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the 2022 Met Gala became a talk-of-the-town for reasons more than one. She not only slipped into an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress that the American actor-singer wore in 1962 for former US President JF Kennedy’s birthday, but also lost 16 lbs (7 kgs) to fit into it.

While some appreciated Kim for her memorable appearance, others slammed her for promoting a problematic idea of fashion and health. Among the latter was Riverdale star Lili Reinhart who called it “so wrong”.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word,” she had written in a series of impassioned posts on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) 

She continued by calling out Kim’s ignorance as “other-worldly” and “disgusting”. “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage,” Reinhart added.

ALSO READ |‘I have serious boundaries’: Serena Williams talks mental ‘fitness’ with Selena Gomez

And now, months after the incident, she addressed her comments during an interview with IndieWire, acknowledging the hate she receives for her outspoken nature. “I definitely go on rants on social media, I’m very guilty of that. I don’t like to just sit idly by, I don’t like to keep my mouth shut.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) 

The actor added that she knows people on Twitter hate her. She said, “There are articles and everyone is like, ‘God, does this girl ever shut up and stop complaining?’ No, actually, I don’t, because I’ve got a lot to say and no one else really seems to be.”

ALSO READ |This is how Kanye West chose to display his Yeezy Gap collection… and netizens are confused

Further, Reinhart explained why she called out the SKIMS founder for her comments about her weight loss and diet. “When someone is talking about disordered eating or promoting unhealthy habits, that’s where I have to step in. I’m thinking, ‘You’re harming me and you’re triggering me, which means you must be triggering millions of other people who are hearing what you say,'” she said.

“It gets me in hot water, but I guess I’d rather be in hot water than just be someone who doesn’t stand for anything.”

Reinhart is a fierce advocate for mental health, using her social media platforms to raise public awareness. She has earlier opened up about her struggle with anxiety, depression and physical insecurities. Hence, the issue of body image hits close to home for her.

“I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week. So I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone,” she wrote earlier this year.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:50:29 pm
