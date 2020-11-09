Lights, diyas, decorations: Here’s what to expect from Amazon’s Diwali sale

Head over to the Amazon India website to get started! (File photo)

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important and significant of all festivals celebrated in India and in some countries around the world. On the day — and also in the days leading up to it — people clean their house, buy new things to decorate every room and corner, wear new clothes and also perform some pujas to appease the gods and seek their blessings. Shopping for the festival is an important part of the celebration. And while the pandemic has made it difficult for people to go out and shop like they used to in the previous years, Amazon has come up with some interesting offers to make the experience as enjoyable as ever.

As part of its Great Indian Festival, Amazon’s last few days of sale have some interesting home decor and Diwali-specific products on discount.

* If you are only looking to buy home decor items, the site offers up to 60 per cent off on candles and lights, and 60 per cent discount on idols and puja thalis, too.

* There are a host of LED lights of different designs. For instance, you can buy ball fairy string lights for Rs 349, and blossom string lights to spruce up your house for Rs Rs 499 only.

* Diwali is a good time to change the settings of the house and bring in some additions. As such, you can opt for some elaborate metal wall decors starting Rs 2,620. They come in many shapes and sizes, and you can choose one that makes your house looks beautiful.

* If you are someone who likes to decorate their house using candles, you can buy sets for as little as Rs 229! A set of 100 colourful candles is available for Rs 269 only!

* Additionally, there are different diyas which are on sale. You can either opt for traditional diyas, or you can opt for decorative ones such as those made of brass, and come in the form of a lantern. These are available for Rs 269 only.

* Recycled, handmade puppet diyas are also in demand. These can be purchased for as little as Rs 151!

* There are many different kinds of diyas on sale, and you can choose whatever you like, or buy a combination of different types so as to decorate every corner of your house — after all it is the festival of lights!

* Colourful, handmade clay waxed diya sets are available for Rs 249, and with this, you can pair assorted flower metallic diyas for Rs 289. These can even be used for puja preparations.

* No Diwali is complete without the veneration of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. You can buy their metal idols — which can also be used as a showpiece oil lamp — for as little as Rs 299.

Head over to the Amazon India website to get started!

