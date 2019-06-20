LGBT Pride Month: Majority of women respondents back legalising gay marriage, says survey

A majority of women who participated in a survey supported legalising of gay marriage in the country, as per OkCupid, an international dating app. The survey says that 82 per cent of women and 55 per cent of men believe that “it is time for the next step” and that gay marriage must be legalised in the country. Notably, 82 per cent men and 92 per cent women were against using the term ‘gay’ as an insult.

Interestingly, women express greater empathy towards the community than men with 90 per cent of women saying that they care a lot about LGBTQi issues as compared to 68 per cent men.

“While it is true that labels should be avoided, 43 per cent users of the community love and use the term to refer to the LGBTQi community. However, a large section of users (39 percent) are indifferent to its use. The remaining consider it a slur,” said the survey.

Surprisingly, only 19 per cent of users in the LGBTQi community are completely out to their co-workers and/or random acquaintances whereas 48 per cent users have responded saying that they are partially out to their peers. However, a majority of users are more comfortable coming out to their family with 44 per cent users from the community confiding in their family about their sexuality. 37 per cent of users have partially let their family members know.

The online survey which analysed over two lakh respondents on an average comes in the wake of last year’s landmark judgment to scrap Section 377 that criminalised homosexuality.

Notably, June is the LGBT (Lesbians, Gay, Bi-Sexual and Transgender) Pride Month which honours the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan that was the tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. Various events are also held across other countries to recognise the impact of the community.