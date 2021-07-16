‘Let’s stop women body-shaming women’: Chhavi Mittal responds after being called ‘skeleton’

In a long note on Instagram, actor Chhavi Mittal shared she has had enough of those body-shaming comments from trolls. “Ab bas, I just want to say, ab bas (that’s it),” she wrote.

Chhavi posted a screenshot of a social media user who shamed the actor for “looking like skeleton”. The comment read, “Please don’t mind you look skinny. Look at your hands looking like a skeleton. So much dieting. I’m a doctor by profession, I have two daughters. I am also a fitness freak. But please never recommend your diet to anyone.”

Reacting to the comment, the mother wrote, “Let’s stop women body-shaming women. My hands do a lot for my kids and my community. They may look their age (which is 40) or may look more. But one thing they always do is make me look and feel amazing.”

She added, “Also, calling someone “skinny” is as disrespectful as calling them fat.”

Chhavi Mittal has been quite vocal about body image issues in the past as well. In March 2019, she condemned a social media user for calling his pregnant wife a “cow”, while asking for tips for her weight loss.

In another social media post recently, the actor talked about how she loved her body “the way it is”. “Postpartum weight loss was just a side effect. My body has its good days and bad days, but I love my body the way it is! And why not, it gave me two amazing babies who define my whole world!” she wrote.