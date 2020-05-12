Let these watermelon face masks make your skin glow like never before

Watermelon tastes delicious, its juice even more so. But instead of drinking it, use it with honey to take care of your tanning. (Source: Getty/Thinktock) Watermelon tastes delicious, its juice even more so. But instead of drinking it, use it with honey to take care of your tanning. (Source: Getty/Thinktock)

With summers here, the skin is likely to act up. Among other things, it can get extremely oily. And even though most of us are continuing to work from home and not expose ourselves to the heat and dust outside, it is still important to take care of the skin. You must feed it with essential nutrients and keep it hydrated. While going to the salon is not an option, we bring you a simple solution for your skin woes, involving the watermelon fruit.

Here are some easy face masks that you can prepare at home; read on.

Watermelon juice and honey

Watermelon tastes delicious, its juice even more so. But instead of drinking it, use it with honey to take care of your tanning. For this, you will need two tablespoons of cold watermelon juice, and two spoons of honey. Mix them together to make a consistent paste and before applying it on your face, wash it thoroughly. In addition to the face, you can apply it on your hands and feet, if you see any tanning. Leave it for a while and then wash it off with water. Do it regularly to get rid of tanning and to make your skin glow.

Watermelon and yogurt

Individually, both watermelon and yogurt are great for the skin. Together, they make for an interesting combination. You can mix some watermelon juice with yogurt to improve the texture of the skin, especially if you are looking for an anti-aging face mask. For this, you will need one tablespoon of yogurt and some watermelon juice. Mix the two in a bowl and apply it on the face. Also apply some on the hand and the neck, since these areas get wrinkly with age, too. Leave it for 20 minutes or so, and then wash it off with cold water.

Watermelon juice and lemon

This is especially beneficial for those who have a dry skin. Dry skin can make it rough and deplete the natural oils. For this, you will need one teaspoon lemon juice and half a teaspoon of honey. Mix them with some watermelon juice and apply it on the face and the neck. Leave the face pack on for 15 minutes at least and then wash it off with water.

