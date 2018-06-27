Follow Us:
Four-year-old Leon covered his face in nappy cream because he didn’t want to be ‘brown’

When a four-year-old boy thinks it is better to wipe nappy cream on his face rather than being black, it is disturbing. It came as big shock to his mother as well.

Time and again we come across incidents where brown skin tone people are thrashed and looked down upon. However, when a four-year-old boy thinks it is better to wipe nappy cream on his face rather than being black, it is disturbing. It came as big shock to his mother as well. “I was just tucking him in one night and he asked mom can you spray my face white, when I asked why he said I don’t want to be brown”, she said to BBC News.

