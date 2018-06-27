Four-year-old Leon covered his face in nappy cream because he didn’t want to be ‘brown’

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2018 5:37:53 pm
- Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 LIVE updates: Websites down, students can't avail results
- Bihar Board 10th Result 2018 Highlights: How to check result online at biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online and biharboardonline.gov.in
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Goa vacation is all about fun and family
Time and again we come across incidents where brown skin tone people are thrashed and looked down upon. However, when a four-year-old boy thinks it is better to wipe nappy cream on his face rather than being black, it is disturbing. It came as big shock to his mother as well. “I was just tucking him in one night and he asked mom can you spray my face white, when I asked why he said I don’t want to be brown”, she said to BBC News.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd