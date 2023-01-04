Is lemon a ‘healthy alternative’ for deodorant?

Social media continues to be a reservoir of information, but should be consumed with caution — preferably after consulting an expert. So when we came across a post highlighting a hack to lighten the underarms, and one that also acts as a deodorant, we just could not help but dig deeper. According to an Instagram page that frequently shares health tips, “a homemade, healthy alternative to the most toxic product you put on your body” — deodorant is lime or lemon. But is it true?

According to the post, the benefits include:

*Kills bacteria and odour

*Easy to make

*Environment-friendly!

How to use it?

– Up to three times weekly

– Rub it few times and after 10 minutes, rinse your underarms with cool water, dry them, and apply a moisturiser.

The post further mentioned that the acidity of a lemon will lighten dark underarm area and exfoliate the skin, removing dead cells from skin’s surface.

Does the hack actually work?

Lemon juice is composed of citric acid, which is an AHA or Alpha Hydroxy Acid. While AHA has benefits on skin, lemon juice should not be used directly on the skin, explained Dr Jaishree Sharad, cosmetic dermatologist, and founder of Skinfinitii Aesthetic Skin and Laser Clinic.

“Citric acid obtained from it can be modified into a formulation which adapts to the skin pH. Human skin has a pH of 4.5 to 5.5 which means it’s slightly acidic. Lemon juice is highly acidic, as it has a pH between 2 and 3. This high acidity can change the natural pH of your skin, weakening the skin barrier leading to irritation, peeling, dryness, stinging, redness, and even dehydration. Severe irritation of the skin on application of lemon juice can cause blistering, post inflammatory hyperpigmentation and even permanent scarring,” Dr Jaishree told indianexpress.com.

According to Dr Jaishree, lemon juice contains compounds called furocoumarins which have the ability to interact with DNA, including those in your skin. “Lemon juice makes your skin sensitive to sunlight. This can cause a sunburn-like rash, irritation and inflammation in severe cases. Since it is photosensitive it can also cause skin burns. Underarm skin is sensitive and can be more susceptible to damage than good. So, it is better to avoid applying lemon juice especially over the underarms,” she said.

