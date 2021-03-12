Say goodbye to blemishes, wrinkles and dead skin cells with these natural lemon face packs

Here's how you can make use of lemon for your skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Your skincare routine needs to be robust if you wish to maintain skin health and keep it blemish-free. While there are many products available in the market that promise to keep your skin healthy and radiant, have you ever tried lemon as part of your skincare regime? We all know about the benefits of lemon and its antioxidant properties for one’s health, but it is equally good for one’s skin.

Here’s what ayurvedic practitioner Dr V L Shyam said: ” For ages, lemon has been used as a beauty influencer. Lemon is astringent and detoxifying and is therefore great for blemishes associated with oily skin. Lemon juice is naturally rice with fruit acids. It not only removes dead skin cells but also bleaches darkened or discoloured areas.”

Dr Shyam recommends these lemon-infused face packs.

Natural face scrub

Mix cold milk and fresh lemon juice with powdered almonds or powdered orange peel or oats.

How to use?

Rub this mix gently on the skin.

Rinse off with warm water after 10 minutes.

Natural bleach for face

How to use?

Mix equal proportions of tomato juice, lemon juice, and milk. Apply on face and rinse off after 10 minutes.

For clearer skin

How to use?

Mash an over-ripe banana and mix it with a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Apply on face and hands. Wash off with cool water after 10 minutes.

For dry skin

How to use?

Mix 3 teaspoon lemon juice, teaspoon honey, ½ teaspoon cabbage (boiled and crushed) paste. Mix to a paste and apply it on face and neck; wash it off with cold water after 10 minutes.

For oily skin

How to use?

Mix half teaspoon turmeric powder, 2 teaspoon lemon juice, 3 teaspoon papaya pulp to smooth paste. Apply all over the face and wash off after 20 minutes.

For freckle skin

How to use?

Grind almonds and egg with a half teaspoon of lime juice. Apply on the face and wash off after 20 minutes.

For anti-wrinkle skin

How to use?

Mix a teaspoon of honey, a few drops of lemon juice, and a drop of sweet almond oil. Apply this on the face and allow it to dry for 20 minutes and wash off.

Do not forget to do a patch test first.

