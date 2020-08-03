Lemon appreciation: The many interesting things you can do with the fruit

Lemons can stop your fridge from emanating foul smells. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Lemons can stop your fridge from emanating foul smells. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We all have lemons at home, but most of us only ever use it for cooking. Some people, who are aware of its hair and skin benefits use it appositely, but largely everybody else remains oblivious to the many advantages of the essential fruit. Here, we discuss some unique hacks, with which the fruit can help make your life easier. Read on.

* Lemon is effective on any tough stain that comes up on your favourite fabric. Instead of panicking, squeeze a little bit of lemon juice on the fabric, and also add a pinch of salt. Let it stay on the stubborn stain for a few hours before you wash it off normally using a detergent powder. It is highly effective against curry stains, coffee and ketchup, to name a few.

* Is your fridge smelling? Use lemons to fight the odour. The juice is highly helpful in getting rid of any fowl smell, so just soak a cotton ball in lemon juice and place it in the fridge. Alternatively, you can also place half-cut lemons to get rid of the smell.

* Lemons can also keep apples and other such cut fruit slices from turning brown. Just remember to squeeze a few drops of lemon in water, and then soak the apple slices in the solution to keep them fresh for long, so that when you finally sit down to eat them, you enjoy the taste.

* Lemon juice can also be used to whiten nails naturally. It often happens that any dark nail paint that you wear, leaves behind a dark hue that you struggle to get rid of. Just squeeze half a lemon into a bowl of lukewarm water, and then soak your nails in it for at least five minutes. Rub the peel of lemon on your nails before washing it off. In no time, you will see your nails becoming whiter.

* This should not come as a surprise to many, but using lemon juice can help you fight your dandruff naturally. Whenever you wash your hair, applying lemon juice on the scalp and allowing it to stay for 10 minutes before washing it off with an anti-dandruff shampoo can give you much relief over a period of time. Lemon juice is said to contain citric acid that can help chase away the dandruff from the roots of the follicles.

