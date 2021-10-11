LEGO’s miniature model of RMS Titanic is its biggest set ever

Everyone is aware of the sunken ship RMS Titanic, a British passenger liner, which claimed the lives of several thousands of people, when it broke apart and capsized in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912. There have been several documentaries, discussions, and an Oscar-winning film made on it, and now toy company LEGO has decided to release its largest set ever, modelled to look like the doomed ship.

Making the announcement on social media, LEGO wrote that the set will have a total of 9,090 pieces! It will be made to look like an exact replica of the ship, from when it had embarked on his maiden voyage. Back then, it was the largest passenger ship afloat.

A CNN report states that the replica will be divided into three sections to reveal the interior of the vessel, its first-class grand staircase sprawling over six decks, a Jacobean-style dining saloon, the engine room, etc.

9,090 pieces. 1.3 meters long (4 ft. 5 in). One LEGO Titanic building project! https://t.co/guhn2isu17 pic.twitter.com/jszY6C4MtC — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) October 7, 2021

It is said that the LEGO ship is a 1:200 scale model, which has recreated minute details such as the ship’s bridge, the promenade deck and also the swimming pool.

Mike Psiaki, the design master at the LEGO Group, said in a statement recently, “At the time of its launch, the Titanic was the pinnacle of nautical engineering, the largest moving vehicle ever created. It has been an incredible journey to recreate this iconic vessel from LEGO bricks, using blueprints created over a century ago. Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date.”

If you are thinking of pre-ordering, you can do that from November 1. It will, however, cost you $629.99 or INR 47,328. Are you game?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!