From learning Telugu to eating biryani on set: Alia Bhatt lists her firsts while shooting for ‘RRR’

After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the superlative run of RRR at the box office. The actor, in her YouTube channel, shared a video in which she was seen promoting the film, while also talking about her experience shooting for it.

The 29-year-old listed a series of firsts (first-time experiences) that she had while essaying the role, shooting for which began before the pandemic, with delays caused due to lockdowns in the country.

“RRR is my first south film, so I am going to be talking about the things I did for the first time during the shoot of RRR,” she said.

Bhatt stated that she learnt to speak in Telugu for the first time. “I ate biryani on set,” she laughed, adding, “I don’t think I have ever eaten biryani on set.”

She also said, among other things, that she had a continuity problem with regard to her hair. “My hair colour was in continuity [with] another film. In RRR, I had to have darker hair. I coloured my hair, but when we went on set, because of the light or something, the highlights were still seen,” Bhatt explained.

Her hairstylist stepped in to explain that they went back to the hotel to colour the hair four times!

Another interesting first of her included listening to stories from Amar Chitra Katha (stories about Indian history, mythology, literature), which director S S Rajamouli would himself narrate in between shots.

