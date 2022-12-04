scorecardresearch
Here’s why you should avoid dairy and high glycemic index food if you have acne

"Research has shown that dairy is known to trigger acne, so one must avoid that. Having food with omega-3 always helps with inflammation and reduces acne," says Dr. Vandana Punjabi, a dermatologist.

skincare, skincare problems, skincare issues, skincare problems in monsoon, monsoon skin issues, skin issues in monsoon, skin treatment, acne, allergies, Athlete’s foot, pigmentation, indian express newsYour diet plays a major role when it comes to skin health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

While we can always choose products to treat or prevent acne, it is always suggested to first work on diet as it can affect their breakout.

Dr. Aanchal Pant, a dermatologist, recently addressed the topic in her Instagram post. The expert mentioned that one must avoid milk, foods with a high glycemic index, and soy in order to control acne.

In her post, she mentioned a few dietary restrictions that may be helpful if you are developing multiple acne lesions.

Dairy products: Stop consuming milk till lesions subside. Also, avoid buttermilk. However, you can take curd, cheese and butter in moderation. You can have almond milk but should avoid soy milk as that may exacerbate acne.

Food with high glycemic index: Foods such as sugar, chocolates, fruit juices, soft drinks, white bread, fast food, and potato should also be avoided.

To understand this further, we spoke to Dr. Vandana Punjabi, consultant dermatologist and trichologist, who said, “It’s important to avoid foods that have high glycemic index because they’re heavy and high in calories. They increase the glycemic load on the body and cause insulin resistance, and that is what causes overactivity of the sebaceous glands — which in turn causes acne. Research has also shown that dairy trigger acne, so one must avoid it. Having food with omega-3 always helps with inflammation and reduces acne.”

What we put into our body will inevitably affect how our body reacts, and that is reflected on our skin too. Karishma Shah, a nutritionist shared, “Gut health and acne are very connected. Your diet affects your gut health. If your bowel movement is not okay, or you are constipated, you are more likely to have acne. You’re also likely to have acne if you have hormonal conditions. Your diet is directly connected to these things. Eating healthy foods that help your bowel movement and help stabilise your hormones is the key to fighting acne.” 

