Leadership programme in Mumbai trains youngsters using horses

A leadership training programme in Mumbai was conducted recently using horses to train 17 alumni and students of Bhavishya Yaan student enrichment program of the Rotary Club of Bombay.

The programme was conducted by Isabelle Hasleder and Vidushi Karnani on October 23. Explaining the use of horses, Isabelle, an Austrian who has been living in Mumbai for 12 years, said in a statement, “Horses can read your energy and emotions in a heartbeat. They are honest, listen to you for hours and they will give you answers to all your questions without saying a single word. They truly make you remember the greatest leadership lessons for a lifetime.” She is the horse leadership coach of HQ Leadership International.

Vidushi, a 9th grade horse enthusiast, said, “The trainers and coaches guide the participants through all exercises and connect the situations to the reality of the world. I am happy to be a part of such a unique programme that will have such a lasting effect on potential leaders. I am delighted that we are lending a social touch to this initiative by being a part of the journey of the students and alumni of the Bhavishya Yaan program. It will be our endeavour to continue such initiatives.”

Sharing her experience, Nirmala Kokate, who is pursuing her graduation and a teachers’ training course on the side, added, “This has been so exciting and enriching. I never realised how much we can learn from horses. The whole experience has been something that my friends and I will never forget. I am grateful to Isabelle madam and Vidushi for this rare opportunity.”

