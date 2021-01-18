scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Laurence Fox criticised for wearing ‘mask exemption badge’

He shared a selfie on Twitter, which had some of his followers saying they were "disappointed"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 3:00:15 pm
Laurence Fox, Laurence Fox mask exemption badge, Laurence Fox news, Laurence Fox mask, coronavirus pandemic, infection, indian express newsThe actor said he purchased the 'mask exemption badge' online. (Photo: Instagram/@lozzafox1)

Ever since the world learnt of the pandemic, the one thing that was collectively understood was the importance of masks. Masks work as a shield and protect people from potentially-infected persons by blocking the aerosols. But, not everyone is a fan of masks, and in fact, there are some who even vehemently oppose it, and any other kind of face shield/covering.

Among them is actor Laurence Fox, who has been criticised for displaying a ‘mask exemption badge’ that he says he has bought online.

According to reports, the 42-year-old English actor is a vocal critic of the government’s face covering rulings and social distancing regulations that have been implemented to contain the infections. He recently took to Twitter to share a selfie with the badge. “After a long period of consultation with myself, an extended review period and proper due diligence conducted with myself, I’ve received the badge that I ordered from Amazon. Thank you for being there for me. #anxiety (sic),” Fox wrote.

The laminated badge, ironically, reads: “I am exempt from wearing a face covering.” In smaller writing below the said text, it said: “Be kind. Keep your distance. Thank you for understanding”.

But this post of his did not go down well with some of his followers, who said they were “disappointed” by this. “Not sure at all why you taking this stance Laurence but I think it’s disappointing. Let’s all get with the programme and not undermine the best efforts of the govs and our people for doing the right thing. Try sending the right message out (sic),” one person wrote.

“Simple solution… If you can’t wear a mask… stay home. (sic)” another person wrote.

Check out some of these other responses:

According to Sky News, those who are genuinely exempted from wearing a face-covering include children under 11, those with a physical or mental impairment, and those who need to communicate with someone who relies on lip-reading. Additionally, people not wearing a mask do not need to show any form of evidence by law, but the government says they may “feel more comfortable” showing proof exemption. Per the report, a home-made sign is also an acceptable exemption card.

What is your opinion?

