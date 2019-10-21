From counter tops to wallpapers: Know about the latest kitchen trends

It is important to keep introducing changes to one’s home to keep monotony away. Be it a bedroom, living room, dining area, study room or a kitchen, change is constant and so is innovation. While doing up a home or renovating it, watch out for the latest trends in place, says Nikhil Chopra, director, Mirius Interni LLP, Stosa Cucine who suggests a few latest trends you can introduce in your kitchen this Diwali.

Marble counter tops

Marble has an elegance of its own and is now being widely considered for kitchen counter tops. While it has a charm of its own, one should make sure that it is used in a dry kitchen only. Indian cooking, on the other hand, use a lot of turmeric and spices that can leave a stain on the counter. For wet kitchen, the alternative would be to use a quartz counter as it is more affordable and less prone to stains.

Wallpaper

While there has been a change in perception, with Indians opting to try out wallpapers in their houses over the last five years or so, many are still reluctant to use them in the kitchen. If you’re scared about the permanency of wallpaper, try something less permanent. There are plenty of peel-and-stick papers in trendy designs that are easy to put on and remove.

Larders

The kitchen larder, which was transformed into a stand-alone cupboard or pantry, is the best option to store foods. It can be big enough to store majority of your grains or small enough just to help you keep things organised.

Racks and open shelves

Gone are the days when the crockery would be hidden in closed cabinets. Now people are happy to flaunt their dishware and get compliments for the same by showcasing them in open shelves. By being able to see through your storage also means everything is easy to find. However, considering the dust and pollution, one must not forget to clean the items regularly. It is also helpful to keep everyday items on the lowest, most accessible shelf.

Colours

Monotones and standard shades have made way for mix and match combinations in the kitchen. Use a combination of white with a pastel shade, or grey with a bright colour to make your kitchen stand out.